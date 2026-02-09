Congress–BJP spar over credit for halting Bengaluru Metro fare hike; K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar says decision taken by state

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) The credit war over halting the Bengaluru Metro fare hike erupted between the Congress-led government in Karnataka and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

The BJP has claimed that the Metro fare hike was put on hold due to the intervention of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has said that the decision was taken by the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while speaking over the controversy surrounding the proposed hike in Namma Metro fares and then the halt on it, claimed, "The Congress-led Karnataka government has taken the decision to halt the Metro fare hike. The letter sent by the Central government has no value."

"There is no politics involved here. The Central government has no authority to issue directions or interfere in this matter. I have instructed officials to recalculate fares afresh in accordance with the formula followed by the Delhi Metro," he said.

"I thought a meeting would be convened in Delhi on the Metro fare hike. I was waiting to see what orders would be issued after the meeting and what kind of politics would be played. Politics has overtaken facts in this matter. That is why I remained silent. The Delhi meeting has now been postponed. Those claiming a temporary victory should have convened a board meeting and issued directions today," he added.

Responding to allegations that the state government had sought a fare hike, Shivakumar said, "The Central government may have written a letter asking that the fare hike be halted, but even they have no legal authority to do so. If they can state under which law or Act they have written the letter, we will accept it. If a fresh decision has to be taken, a new fare fixation committee must be constituted. I am working to be the voice of our people."

"Based on my political experience and after discussions with Metro corporations of other states, subject experts and Central government experts, it is clear that until a new committee is formed, the Central government has no authority to make such recommendations. A new committee alone will issue directions. It is not that those who wrote the letter are unaware of this; I do not consider them fools. Local MPs may speak on this issue, but they too have to manage all states. Some people are taking names based on the letter that has been written, but that is not possible. We did not ask for a fare hike. The earlier committee's decision was implemented," he added.

When asked about claims that certain individuals were responsible for halting the fare hike, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Anyone can take credit if they want. Ultimately, what matters is that it benefits the people. I am not fighting for war credit. I am fighting so that people benefit. The burden should not fall on commuters or the Metro organisation. I am not working under anyone's pressure. In the end, both BMRCL and the people must survive."

"We were neither consulted nor spoken to regarding the fare hike. No discussion took place now. The decision to increase fares was not taken recently; it was taken a year ago. On February 9, 2025, the fare revision committee had ordered a five per cent hike to be implemented on February 9, 2026. The fare hike was carried out accordingly. Those who are speaking now did not raise any objections then. The people of Bengaluru accepted it with dignity," Shivakumar said.

"We have now taken a decision at the state government and official level regarding halting the fare hike. BMRCL has three main criteria for fare revision -- OMR costs, changes in CPI, staff costs, per-unit cost and fuel costs. Based on these parameters, the state government has guided officials to recalculate the fares once again. Until then, I have instructed that the fare hike be put on hold," he added.

"Some say our Metro fares are higher compared to other cities. For example, in Delhi, security responsibilities are under the Central government and handled by the CISF. Here, we bear the security responsibility ourselves. Additionally, we also pay GST. The state government has paid Rs 1,064.32 crore towards cash loss reimbursement. We have paid Rs 4,002.23 crore to the Central government towards loan repayment. In total, Rs 5,066.55 crore has been paid," Shivakumar said.

When asked how long the fare hike would remain suspended, he said, "Everything has stages. I cannot say it will be resolved in one or two days. Just as other metros move at a certain speed, our Metro will move at the same pace."

Asked why politics was being played only in Bengaluru despite metros operating in several cities, Shivakumar said, "Here, there are only cameras, voices and microphones. Has anyone spoken like this in Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad? No one has. One MP is arguing, and you in the media keep flashing his photo," he remarked.

Reacting to BJP leader R. Ashoka's demand that a letter be written to the Centre saying that the state government had no role in the fare hike, Shivakumar said, "He can say whatever he wants before the media. If he tells me what he wants, I will respond accordingly."

When asked whether he would press for the formation of a new fare fixation committee, he said, "For now, I will not get into that confusion. Within the authority of the state government, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will do whatever is possible. This is our land. We are finding a way to help our commuters."

Asked whether people could expect a five per cent fare reduction, he said, "I have instructed that a fresh calculation be done. In any organisation, expenditure patterns change. Similarly, here there are factors such as fuel price increases and other cost variables."

On whether fare revision falls under the jurisdiction of the Central or state government, Shivakumar said, "It does not come under the jurisdiction of either. It comes under the fare revision committee. Earlier, state government representatives were part of the committee; now they are not."

Asked whether fares could be revised under the old committee, he added, "There is no authority to do so. Until a new committee is formed, neither the Centre, nor the state government, nor BMRCL has the authority."

