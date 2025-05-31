‘Congress working as Pakistan’s spokesperson’: Nishad party slams Jairam Ramesh over Pahalgam attack remarks

Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad on Saturday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of acting as the "spokesperson of Pakistan" after senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh remarks on the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Jairam Ramesh had earlier claimed that the ruling party remained silent on key issues raised by the Opposition and noted that terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were still “roaming free”. He also drew a parallel with parliamentary delegations that he said were also “roaming”.

Reacting to Jairam Ramesh's criticism of the government's handling of the situation, Sanjay Nishad said, “The public has thrown the Congress out of power, and now they are left with no work except issuing statements. If they had done any meaningful work, they would have remained in power.”

“The Opposition leader’s statements sound like those of a Pakistani spokesperson. It seems they love Pakistan more than India. They show no concern for our armed forces and their bravery. If they know the whereabouts of terrorists, they should inform the authorities so that proper action can be taken. If they’re sharing photos, does that mean these terrorists are meeting them. It’s said that if you know about terrorism and stay silent, that too is a crime. If they claim terrorists are roaming, they must help the nation by identifying them," he told IANS.

Nishad further reacted to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent remarks in Panama, where he referred to India’s cross-border military operations. Tharoor had said, “When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control to conduct a surgical strike on a terror launch pad—the Uri strike in September 2016—it was unprecedented. Even during the Kargil War, we had not crossed the Line of Control.” Tharoor’s comments triggered a backlash within his own party, with leaders like Udit Raj and Pawan Khera publicly disagreeing with him.

Taking a dig at Congress, Nishad said, “The Congress was involved in the Bofors scam. Their repeated criticism of the armed forces is one of the reasons for their decline. I believe the Congress has no moral right to speak on the valour of our armed forces.”

He concluded by defending Operation Sindoor, saying, “India is a nation of peace, the land of Buddha. We don’t want war. But in Operation Sindoor, no civilians were harmed—only terrorist locations were targeted. That is a victory for the armed forces. The world, including the US, France, and Japan, is grappling with terrorism."

