Congress without power has lost its morals, now a threat to the nation: BJP's Tuhin Sinha

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that the grand old party has lost both its values and sense in the absence of power and has now become a serious threat to the nation.

His remarks came in response to an allegedly objectionable AI-generated video posted on social media by the Bihar Congress targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a conversation with IANS, the BJP’s national spokesperson said, “The actions of the Congress are the height of indecency. They have failed to understand two basic things — by insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, they have not only insulted individuals but have also revealed their party’s utter disregard for women. Through this AI video, Congress has shown how low they can stoop.”

He added that Congress lacks any understanding of the culture and values of Bihar. “The sin Congress has committed will not go unpunished. The people of Bihar will make them pay. Congress must apologise to both Bihar and the nation. The insult of PM Modi will not be tolerated on the land of Sita Mata.”

Taking aim at the Jharkhand government, Sinha described it as the most scam-ridden government in the country. He highlighted the latest District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) scam, stating that nearly Rs 500 crore was siphoned off in Bokaro district alone.

Questioning the INDIA bloc partners, including Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he asked whether the funds from such scams were intended to finance election campaigns in Bihar. “This is a warning to the people of Bihar before the elections. If the INDIA alliance is allowed to run any state, they will only plunder it,” he cautioned.

He demanded that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reveal which parties received the scam money.

Regarding PM Modi’s visit to the North-East, Sinha said that for the first time since Independence, the region is being provided with rail services for the public. He slammed the past Congress governments for allegedly neglecting the North-East for decades. “The central government is now focusing on the development of villages and infrastructure in the region to bring it onto the path of progress,” he added.

--IANS

brt/uk