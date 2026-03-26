Congress will never return to power: Assam Minister​

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday asserted that the Congress will “never return to power” in the state, while campaigning for NDA alliance candidate Tapan Das in the Dimoria assembly constituency. ​

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Addressing a series of election rallies in the constituency, Hazarika claimed that the people of Assam have lost faith in the Congress due to its past governance and alleged policies. ​

“The Congress government will never come back to power. People have seen their rule and have rejected them decisively,” he said. ​

The senior BJP leader further alleged that the Congress has been “protecting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators,” a claim he said has contributed to growing public resentment against the party. ​

He added that safeguarding indigenous rights remains a priority for the BJP-led government in the state. ​

Hazarika exuded confidence in the electoral prospects of NDA candidate Tapan Das, stating that he would secure a “massive victory” from Dimoria. ​

“The overwhelming response we are witnessing at these rallies clearly indicates that Tapan Das will win by a huge margin,” he said. ​

The minister also highlighted the popularity of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that women voters across the state strongly support his leadership. ​

“All women will vote for Himanta Biswa Sarma because of the schemes and development initiatives undertaken for their welfare,” he added. ​

On Thursday, Hazarika participated in three separate campaign meetings in Dimoria, drawing large gatherings of supporters. ​

He urged voters to strengthen the NDA alliance by electing Das, promising continued development and stability in the region. ​

Tapan Das, who was present alongside Hazarika during the campaign events, thanked the electorate for their support and reiterated his commitment to addressing local issues and accelerating development in Dimoria. ​

The campaigning in the constituency has intensified ahead of the upcoming polls, with both the NDA alliance and opposition parties making strong efforts to mobilise voters.

--IANS

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