Congress will lose its relevance in Assam by 2031: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made a series of sharp political remarks, forecasting a major restructuring of the opposition space in the state ahead of the 2031 Assembly elections and asserting that the Congress will steadily lose its relevance. ​

Sarma said that by 2031, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will no longer be contesting primarily against the Congress, but against Raijor Dal, indicating a shift in Assam’s political axis. ​

He claimed that Congress’s grassroots base, particularly among Muslim leaders and workers, is likely to drift towards the regional party. ​

“By next year, all hardworking Muslim leaders from Congress will move to Raijor Dal,” Sarma said, adding that his principal political challenge in the next election cycle would come from Raijor Dal rather than Congress.

​According to him, the Congress organisation is weakening at the ground level, creating space for alternative political forces. ​

Referring to Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, the Chief Minister said future political equations would depend on whether Gogoi chooses to remain independent or align with the Congress. ​

“If Akhil Gogoi joins hands with Congress, that is a different scenario. But if he keeps Raijor Dal independent, the BJP will have to fight Raijor Dal,” Sarma remarked. ​

He further observed that if Gogoi projects himself as consistent, serious, and politically mature, he could consolidate Muslim votes and emerge as a significant force, drawing a comparison with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. ​

The Chief Minister also spoke about leaders seeking to join the BJP, stating that many are keen to switch sides if assured of election tickets.

​“We are not interested in people who come only for tickets. Still, many will join before the elections,” he said.

​Taking an indirect swipe at Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, Sarma said leaders with political lineage often fail to grasp grassroots realities.

​He contrasted them with self-made grassroots leaders, whom he said he respects even if they are unable to join the BJP.

​Sarma added that exits of senior Congress leaders like Bhupen Kumar Borah create a deep ideological and psychological impact within the party, particularly among Hindu leaders and student wing members, further accelerating Congress’s organisational decline in Assam.​

