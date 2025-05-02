"Congress were in power for so long, never conducted such census": Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Balasore (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday attacked the Congress party for trying to take credit for the announcement of a caste census, saying that despite being in power for so long, it never conducted such a census.

Speaking to ANI, the Odisha Deputy CM said, "For the first time, the government has agreed to the caste census. I thank the Union Cabinet for that. Today, the people of Congress claim credit, but they have been in power for so long and have never conducted such a census. OBC has suffered a huge loss because of that..."

This comes after posters were placed outside the Congress office, showing Rahul Gandhi's long-standing demands for a caste census. They stated, "Didn't we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census; we will make sure it happens!" and "In a world that bows, we need someone who can make it bow."

RJD also posted a similar poster congratulating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav. It credited their persistent demand for a caste-based census and termed it a victory.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' decision, also highlighted concerns about the transparency and intent of some states' caste censuses, claiming that some censuses were conducted "purely from a political angle".

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. (ANI)

