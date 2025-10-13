Congress was right about Sabarimala gold scam: Kerala LoP

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said the report submitted by the Devaswom Vigilance to the Kerala High Court largely confirms opposition allegations regarding the Sabarimala gold heist and the sale of the Dwarapalaka idol to a billionaire.

According to Satheesan, the report reveals that in 2019, gold plates from Sabarimala were sent to Chennai in violation of the Devaswom manual.

“The items sent were fake moulds, while the original Dwarapalaka idol was sold to a billionaire with the knowledge and backing of both the Devaswom Board and the political leadership,” he said.

The Devaswom Board is currently under scrutiny.

Former Devaswom President A. Padmakumar was a CPI-M MLA. Satheesan alleged that the political leadership played an active role in both the gold theft and the idol sale, adding that then-Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was fully aware of the activities.

“Just as the Devaswom Board is accountable, the then minister is also responsible,” he said.

The report also states that in 2025, the Devaswom Board called in Unnikrishnan Potti, bypassing instructions from the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner. Despite clear directions not to send the gold plates to Chennai, the Board president handed over the keys to the individual who eventually sold the idol.

Satheesan said the opposition has demanded the resignation of Minister V.N. Vasavan and the dissolution of the Devaswom Board. Satheesan, who first raised the issue of the gold plates’ sale to a billionaire, led the opposition in the Assembly last week, where the House was adjourned early on all four days due to the protest.

With the current Assembly session concluded, the Congress-led UDF has announced it will continue pressing for accountability.

A statewide protest march is planned, culminating in a mega convention at Pandalam on October 19.

The party has reiterated that it will not relent until Minister V.N. Vasavan and Devaswom Board President P.S. Prasanth step down.

--IANS

sg/dan