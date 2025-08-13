Congress, VCK to boycott TN Governor's Independence Day tea party

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have announced that their legislators will boycott the Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, in a brief statement on Wednesday, said the decision was a mark of protest against what the party termed the Governor's "anti-Tamil Nadu activities" and also against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

He alleged that the revision process raised concerns about fairness and transparency.

"We also strongly condemn the Tamil Nadu Governor's refusal to give assent to the Bill passed by the State Assembly to establish a university in Kumbakonam named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Instead of approving it, he chose to send it to the President," Selvaperunthagai said.

The TNCC leader recalled that in 2024, too, the party had boycotted the Governor's tea party, accusing him of persistently obstructing the functioning of the democratically elected State government.

He claimed that the Governor's recent actions had once again undermined the will of the Assembly and the people.

Viduthugai Chirathaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan also confirmed that his party would not participate in the Raj Bhavan event.

In a statement, he said the Governor's office had extended an invitation, but the party had decided to decline it in solidarity with other opposition forces in Tamil Nadu.

The boycott adds to the continuing strain in relations between the Governor and opposition parties in the State, many of whom have accused him of overstepping his constitutional role.

The refusal to approve key Bills, delays in granting assent to legislation, and perceived political overreach have been recurring flashpoints in the political discourse.

The tea party, traditionally held on the evening of August 15, is usually attended by ministers, legislators, senior officials, and members of the judiciary.

The absence of major opposition parties this year is expected to be a significant political statement, further reflecting the widening rift between Raj Bhavan and a section of Tamil Nadu's political establishment.

--IANS

aal/svn