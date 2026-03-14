Congress trying to gain political mileage from sensitive situations: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior, March 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday criticised the Congress, accusing it of "unnecessarily" politicising issues and making “baseless” allegations against the BJP government during the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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The Union Minister said that the Strait of Hormuz route remains open and gas supplies to India have continued without disruption.

He claimed that India has adequate stocks of fuel, including petrol and diesel, but the Congress is trying to gain political mileage from the sensitive situation.

"There is no crisis regarding the availability of petrol, diesel or kerosene in India. The Congress party is unnecessarily politicising the issue, whereas the country truly needs a positive outlook to strengthen the nation," Scindia said while speaking to the media during a visit to Guna on Saturday.

During the visit, Scindia attended a public hearing where he interacted with people, listened to their grievances and issued directions to the concerned officials to resolve their issues without delay.

A total of 710 applications were received during the public hearing on Saturday, out of which 98 grievances were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued for the time-bound resolution of the remaining applications, which were forwarded to the respective departments in accordance with established procedures.

Scindia emphasised that the resolution of every single application must be ensured. He said that for applications where resolution is not feasible, the specific reasons for the inability to resolve them must be clearly stated.

“Matters pertaining to the Central government should be forwarded to my office, while issues related to the state government should be resolved through the Minister-in-Charge and other local public representatives,” Scindia said.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts of the district administration -- specifically the Collector and the Superintendent of Police -- for the successful organisation of the public hearing.

He said that the effective resolution of public grievances is possible only through coordination between elected representatives and the administration.

--IANS

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