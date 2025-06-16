Congress trampled Constitution repeatedly in the past: Raj Minister

Jaipur, June 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister, Jhabar Singh Kharra, has said that the Congress trampled the Constitution repeatedly in the past, citing the first Constitutional Amendment passed by the grand old party to suppress the voice of media.

He also rebuked State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday over his recent statements made against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, advising him to "consult a good doctor" for his apparent delusions.

Dotasra has questioned Kharra for speaking on local elections and said that State Election Commission should instead speak on the matter.

Minister Kharra said, "There is visible arrogance in Dotasra's tone. History bears witness that not even Ravana or Kansa held such arrogance."

Criticising the Congress' claims of upholding the Constitution, Minister Kharra added, "The same party that is invoking the Constitution today trampled on it repeatedly in the past. Congress made the first Constitutional amendment within a year of Independence to suppress the voice of the media -- the fourth pillar of democracy. What followed were several such violations. Today, they are proving the old saying true: after eating a hundred rats the cat went on a pilgrimage."

The Minister also addressed Congress' criticism of urban governance, particularly regarding Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur.

He said, "During Congress rule, these cities were divided for appeasement and political gain. In contrast, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government has decided in principle to conduct elections in these cities as a unified municipal body, in line with public sentiment and population structure."

The Minister clarified that tasks like ward boundary expansion and delimitation are being completed at the departmental level, and once finalised, the State Election Commission will prepare the voter lists and carry out the electoral process.

"As the department's Minister, it is my responsibility to speak on these matters. If I don't, will Dotasra speak on behalf of my department?" he remarked.

He confirmed that ward demarcation will be completed in July, after which the election process will proceed under the State Election Commission.

Regarding the upcoming municipal elections, Minister Kharra reaffirmed the state government's intent to align them with the vision of 'One State, One Election', whether they are conducted on a single day or across two dates.

He also expressed confidence that BJP will form the government in the state in the next Assembly polls, saying, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, we are fulfilling the expectations of the people. We are confident of forming a full majority government in 2028."

Taking a direct jibe at Dotasara, Minister Kharra said, "If he truly considers himself a strong leader, he should come forward and clarify: was his guru Ashok Gehlot wrong in calling Sachin Pilot useless, or is he now wrong in supporting the same person he once dismissed? Both cannot be right."

State Congress President Dotasra, on Monday, levelled serious allegations against the Central government, claiming that the phone calls of Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma and Cabinet Ministers were being monitored, adding that the constitutional institutions are being deliberately compromised.

Speaking to the media at the Congress war room in Jaipur, Dotasra said, "If our Chief Minister and Ministers are saying 'Don't talk to me directly on the phone, people in Delhi are listening,' you can imagine the state of affairs in Rajasthan."

He added, "People come and tell us that current Rajasthan Ministers themselves advise against direct phone conversations. I'm just sharing what we (Congress) are hearing -- only they know the full truth."

When asked about the source of this information, Dotasra cryptically remarked, "In ongoing dialogues, everything comes through a filter. You can sense an invisible power is at work in Rajasthan."

Criticising internal rifts within the BJP, the State Congress President said, "BJP leaders are busy pulling each other down, digging into each other's secrets. They live in fear, wondering when a 'slip' from Delhi will change their fate. If such fear leads our Chief Minister and Ministers to avoid phone conversations, it's a serious matter."

Asked about the Congress' internal organisational issues, Dotasra said that 80 per cent of the mandal and block executives have been formed and their details, including photos and mobile numbers, have been uploaded on the State Congress Committee's website.

The remaining 30 per cent of Mandal executives will be completed soon, he added.

He also announced that by June 28, the list of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for all 200 Assembly constituencies will be sent to the Election Commission.

"Where Mandal or Block Presidents are not working effectively, their performance is being reviewed and corrective steps are being taken to strengthen the party organisation," he said.

Dotasra criticised the BJP-led state government for not conducting surveys ahead of Panchayati Raj and municipal elections, stating that this responsibility lies with the State Election Commission.

Taking a jibe at Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's statement on elections, he asked, "Who is he to make such announcements?"

He also cited conflicting statements by other BJP leaders and quoted Minister of State Otaram Dewasi, who he said has claimed elections would not be held for a year.

He also spoke of Deputy CM Rajendra Rathore, who said that elections will be held in 2027.

"Who are these Ministers to make such elections. Its the job of the Election Commission to announce and speak on elections. They are killing such institutions," he added.

Dotasra further alleged bias in development work approvals: "Where there are Congress Pradhans or Sarpanches, new projects are not being sanctioned. This partisan behaviour has led to legal disputes in more than 1,000 Panchayati Raj and municipal body seats, which are now likely to reach the courts."

--IANS

arc/khz