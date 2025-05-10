Congress takes out 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' in NE to support 'Operation Sindoor'

Agartala/Imphal, May 10 (IANS) As part of their nationwide programme, opposition Congress on Friday organised a 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' in northeastern states in support of the Indian Army’s determined action under ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee organised the ‘'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra'’ in Agartala as part of the party’s countrywide campaign to express unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces.

The rally, held across major parts of the capital city, witnessed a large turnout of Congress leaders, workers, and supporters marching with the national flag, raising spirited slogans like “Hindustan Zindabad” and displaying Tricolour banners in a show of patriotism and unity.

It also seeks to rally citizens behind the government and military in the wake of cross-border retaliatory strikes carried out by Indian forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress leaders lauded the bravery of the Armed forces and called for national solidarity during this critical time, as political parties across the spectrum continue to express support for India’s military actions against terror threats.

In Manipur, hundreds of Congress workers led by state President Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh took out a rally, 'Jai Hind Yatra', to express harmony with the Indian Armed forces who carried out the 'Operation Sindoor'.

The rally was also held to honour and boost the morale of the armed forces. Congress workers holding the Indian flag covered several kilometers in Imphal city during the rally, which started and culminated at the Congress state headquarters at BT Road.

"Today's rally with the National flag was organised under the directives of the central leaders to show the party’s solidarity with the Indian armed forces," Ibobi Singh told the media. Congress wholeheartedly supports the Central government’s action against the terrorists, he added.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the state Congress organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the state capital Itanagar to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Arunachal state Congress vice-president Toko Mina, senior party leaders and members of the party's frontal wings joined in the rally which started from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan and ended at Indira Gandhi Park.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers joined the rally, chanting slogans against Pakistan and lauding the armed forces for their significant action following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Mina said that the Congress party stands with the government in its fight against terrorism.

Mina said that the Indian Armed forces delivered a befitting reply by striking nine terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and dismantling their terror launch pads.

Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the party has extended full support to the government's actions against terrorism, the Congress leader stated.

The Congress held similar 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' in other northeastern states.

--IANS

sc/pgh