Congress takes early lead in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Telangana's ruling Congress party has taken initial lead in the municipal elections as the counting of votes was underway on Friday.

The Congress party secured majority in six municipalities while main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) bagged on municipality.

Over 73 per cent voters had cast their votes in the municipal elections in 116 municipalities and seven corporations on Wednesday. Counting of votes was taken up from 8 a.m. on Friday amid tight security.

Out of 2,582 wards in municipalities, results were declared for 400 seats by 10.30 a.m.

The Congress party bagged 229 wards while BRS secured 123 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was distant third with 36 seats.

The first result among municipalities went in favour of BRS. It won 14 out of 18 wards in Gaddapotaram municipality in Sangareddy district. The Congress party could get three seats.

The Congress party secured majorities in Nandikonda and Halia municipalities in Nalgonda district, Ashwaraopet in Khammam district, Dornakal and Maripeda in Mahabubabad district, and Sultabanad in Peddapalli district.

A total of 52,17,413 voters were eligible to cast their votes in 2,981 wards in the 123 urban local bodies. According to State Election Commission (SEC), 38,09,406 voters cast their votes.

The voter turnout in municipalities was 75.88 per cent while in municipal corporations 66.05 per cent electorate exercised their franchise.

The political fortunes of 12,944 candidates were sealed in the ballot boxes.

Polling was held for 2,569 wards in 116 municipalities. Twelve candidates in nine municipalities were elected unopposed.

A total of 10,719 candidates were in the fray 116 municipalities. They include 2,358 candidates of Congress party, 2,478 of BRS and 2,252 of BJP.

Polling was held in 412 wards in seven municipal corporations. Candidates in two wards in Mahabubnagar and Ramagundam were elected unopposed.

As many as 2,225 candidates were in fray in these corporations. They included 410 candidates of Congress, 401 of BRS and 382 of BJP.

Notification for elections to Municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors will be issued on Saturday.

Newly-elected councillors and corporators will take oath on February 16 (Monday) and the same day they will elect Municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors.

