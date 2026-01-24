Congress suffers jolt as former UP minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui resigns along with associates

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) The Congress suffered a major political jolt on Saturday as former minister and senior party leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui resigned along with dozens of his associates, sending ripples throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Announcing his resignation, Siddiqui said he is a grassroots worker but was unable to effectively carry forward his political struggle within the Congress.

In his written resignation letter, Siddiqui said he was relinquishing his primary membership and all organisational responsibilities due to “unavoidable reasons.”

He clarified that he harbours no personal grievances against any Congress office-bearer, but added that the objectives for which he joined the party were not being fulfilled.

The former minister said that around 72 leaders, including former MLAs, have resigned along with him. He added that consultations are underway with his associates and a collective decision would be taken on the future course of action.

“We will join whichever political party we reach an agreement with to continue fighting for the people,” Siddiqui said, adding that the decision would be taken after discussions with all those who have quit.

Speaking to IANS, Siddiqui reiterated that he joined the Congress party eight years ago; he is a grassroots worker, but did not get the kind of role or work he expected within the party, which led to his decision to resign. He categorically ruled out joining the BJP and also dismissed the possibility of returning to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Nasimuddin Siddiqui is a well-known figure in Uttar Pradesh politics. He began his political career with the BSP and served as a cabinet minister in the Mayawati government, where he held several key portfolios. Known for his fiery oratory and strong grassroots connect, Siddiqui built a considerable influence among Dalits, backward classes, and minority communities.

After parting ways with the BSP, where he was once considered close to Mayawati, Siddiqui joined the Congress and was appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president. During his tenure, he sought to strengthen the organisation and raise issues related to social justice, but was reportedly dissatisfied with the party’s lack of political momentum and organisational direction.

A resident of Banda in the Bundelkhand region, Siddiqui’s resignation has once again put the spotlight on his next political move.

