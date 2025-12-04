Congress stages ‘monkey show’ to highlight public issues in MP Assembly

Bhopal, Dec 4 (IANS) The third day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Winter Session on Thursday saw the opposition Congress stage a dramatic ‘monkey show’ inside the House to spotlight what it called the government’s failure on key public issues.

A group of Congress MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Umang Singhar, accused the BJP government of 'snatching' the rights of people and 'killing' children through poisoned medicines, a reference to the recent Coldrif cough syrup tragedy in Chhindwara and the rat-bite incident involving an infant at Indore’s M.Y. Hospital.

As part of the symbolic protest, one MLA wore a monkey costume while others formed a circle and asked, “What is this monkey doing here?” Responding, Singhar said: “Ye bandar BJP ki sarkar hai jiske haath mein ustara aa gaya hai (This monkey with a razor in hand is the BJP government).”

"This monkey is snatching jobs, killing children in hospitals, creating a nuisance, and disrupting law and order," Singhar said during the protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition members had protested wearing tableaus around their neck with slogans 'Chidiya Chug Gayi Khet (birds consumed crops). The tableaus depicted barren land, damaged crops, and distressed farmers, symbolising what the Congress called the collapse of the rural economy under the current government.

On Monday, the first day of the Assembly session, the party protested against the Coldrif tragedy and the Indore hospital incident.

Meanwhile, the House is set to debate the second supplementary budget presented on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda. The Rs 13,476.94 crore budget includes Rs 8,448.57 crore under the revenue head and Rs 5,028.37 crore under the capital head.

Major allocations include Rs 4,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural Development), Rs 1,794 crore for the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana (Women & Child Development), and Rs 500 crore for the Bhavantar/flat rate scheme (Farmers’ Welfare & Agriculture Development).

The five-day Winter Session of the Assembly will conclude on Friday, December 5.

--IANS

pd/skp