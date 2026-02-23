Congress slams police action against Indian Youth Congress protesters

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal on Monday strongly condemned the detention of leaders and workers of the Indian Youth Congress by the Delhi Police in connection with a protest held during the recently-held AI Summit.

Resharing a post on social media platform X by the youth wing, Venugopal said peaceful protests are a fundamental part of democracy and should not be treated as a crime.

"Strongly condemn the detention of IYC President and cadre by the Delhi Police in connection with their protest at the AI Summit. This government forgets that protests are the heart of democracy, and not a crime," he said.

He further claimed that Youth Congress workers had peacefully highlighted issues concerning the Prime Minister and alleged that the detention was unlawful. "This detention is completely illegal. We demand that they all be released immediately and all charges be dropped," Venugopal added.

Earlier, the Indian Youth Congress shared a video showing the detention of its national President Uday Bhanu Chib, after the protest.

In the post, the organisation alleged that the action reflected intolerance towards dissent and peaceful demonstration. It stated that history remembers both authoritarian rulers and those who stand up to fear, adding that the detention of the Youth Congress chief indicated that the protest had unsettled the government.

The party's youth wing also appealed for broader public support, saying the issue went beyond party lines and concerned the nature of democracy itself.

The protest was reportedly organised on the sidelines of the AI Summit, which drew participation from government officials, industry leaders, and international delegates. Opposition leaders have accused the authorities of curbing dissent during a high-profile event, while ruling party representatives have maintained that law and order considerations necessitated police action.

Political observers note that confrontations between opposition groups and law enforcement during major national events are not uncommon, often reflecting deeper disagreements over governance and democratic space.

