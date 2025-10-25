Congress slams MP govt over law and order after Australian cricketers’ case

Indore, Oct 25 (IANS) The alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in broad daylight in Indore has sparked widespread outrage, with the Opposition Congress calling the incident “shameful” and a “blot” on Madhya Pradesh and the nation.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress said, “Filth spreading in the country’s cleanest city cannot be ignored. This is shameful and reprehensible.”

The party also launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, who hails from Indore, said, “It is the state government’s responsibility to ensure the safety of players. This incident has brought shame not just to Indore or Madhya Pradesh, but to the entire country.”

Patwari further pointed out that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds the Home portfolio and is the minister in charge of Indore, must take immediate cognisance of the matter.

“We expect the Chief Minister to act swiftly and take strict action against the officials responsible,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava termed the incident “unfortunate” but lauded the prompt action taken by the local police.

“It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred in a city like Indore, known for its cleanliness and safety. However, the police acted swiftly, arrested the accused, and initiated an investigation,” Bhargava said.

According to Indore police, the incident took place around 11 a.m. near Khajrana Road. The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, allegedly followed the two Australian players on a motorcycle and attempted to inappropriately touch one of them before fleeing the scene.

The players, who were reportedly just 500 metres from their hotel and unaccompanied by security personnel at the time, immediately alerted their security team.

The accused has been booked and sent to jail. Police sources also revealed that the incident was captured on video and that the accused has a history of similar offences.

