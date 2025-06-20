Congress slams BJP-JD(U) govt over Ganga pollution, poverty in Bihar

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Congress has launched an attack on the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar, accusing it of large-scale corruption, rising crime, and failure to clean the Ganga River despite massive central funding.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar said, “Whenever elections approach, the Prime Minister floods Bihar with speeches and false promises. He rolls out grand tour programmes and makes a series of misleading announcements. But today, we are revealing how those who swore an oath on the Constitution are engaging in blatantly unconstitutional acts.”

He alleged that corruption under the BJP-JD(U) regime has plunged Bihar into extreme poverty.

Citing the caste-based Socio-Economic Survey released by the Bihar government on November 7, 2023, he said the data exposes the dismal condition of the state's economy.

“Out of 2.76 crore families in Bihar, more than 94.42 lakh families -- around 34.13 per cent -- survive on an income of Rs 6,000 per month or less, which means Rs 200 or less per day,” Kumar said.

“Another 81.91 lakh families, or 29.61 per cent, earn between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 per month. In total, nearly 9 crore people in Bihar are surviving on Rs 40 to Rs 67 a day.”

The Congress MP also painted a grim picture of law and order in the state. “Bihar is soaked in blood,” he said. “On average, 953 crimes are reported every day, including 8 murders, 33 kidnappings, and 136 serious crimes. The state has turned into a hub of gang wars.”

He further alleged that a series of recruitment and entrance exam scams have shattered the hopes of Bihar’s youth, forcing them to migrate in search of livelihood.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar, Kumar said, “He is here to give excuses over the pollution of the sacred Ganga and inaugurate an illegal sewage treatment plant in Digha, Patna. But let the people know what the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said.”

He referred to a recent NGT order imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Bihar government for negligence in cleaning and controlling pollution in the Ganga. The order came in response to a petition filed by environmental activist M.C. Mehta.

Kumar also criticised the state’s performance under the Namami Gange Mission. “Between 2014 and 2024, Bihar received Rs 3,914.53 crore under the scheme. Yet, more than half of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are non-functional. The few that are operational have failed to meet even basic quality standards,” he said.

