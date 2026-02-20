Congress showing arrogance, frustration: Piyush Goyal over shirtless protest at AI summit

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday strongly condemned the disruption caused by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, terming it a display of “Congress arrogance and frustration” and an attempt to humiliate the country before a global audience.

Read More

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking whether “humiliating India to target the Government” had become the party’s idea of opposition politics. He accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about recent trade agreements while simultaneously attempting to “choke India’s development.”

“Your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally,” the minister said, adding that the disruption strategy exposed what he described as the party’s lack of vision for the country’s future.

The protest, staged inside the high-security venue during the international summit attended by global delegates, industry leaders and policymakers, was quickly contained by security personnel, and several demonstrators were detained to prevent further disturbance.

Joining the criticism, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of acting against national interests. He alleged that the opposition sought to derail progress whenever the country moved forward.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are traitors of the highest order,” Patra said, adding that the party spoils moments of national achievement. In a controversial remark, he described the protesters and Congress party using three words: “topless, brainless, shameless.”

The incident has sparked a fresh political clash between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with leaders trading sharp accusations over patriotism, dissent and the appropriateness of protests during major international events hosted by India.

Officials said the summit proceedings continued without interruption after the protesters were removed, even as political reactions continued to intensify across party lines.

--IANS

sn/uk