Congress selecting candidates based on caste and religion, alleges BJP’s Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal, June 19 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday accused the Congress of dividing its own ranks by prioritising caste and religion in candidate selection during its ongoing organisational revamp in the state.

Sarang was reacting to the Congress party’s ongoing ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ (Organisation Creation Campaign), which aims to identify and appoint candidates for district and block unit president posts.

“I have come to know that the Congress is giving undue importance to caste and religion while selecting candidates for district and block unit heads. This shows that the party continues to follow the same old politics of appeasement. By doing so, they are dividing their own cadre,” Sarang told reporters.

Taking aim at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Sarang accused him of pushing society towards “destruction” by fuelling divisions based on caste and religion.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘Sangathan Srijan’ (organisation-building), but his politics is centred on dividing society. He is following in the footsteps of Nehru, who never respected Dalits or backward classes. Nehru always disrespected Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” Sarang claimed.

The Congress’ rejuvenation campaign is underway across Madhya Pradesh, with 61 observers appointed by the AICC currently visiting districts and engaging with local party workers. These observers, drawn from across the country, are gathering ground-level feedback and assessing the party’s organisational strength.

They are also interacting with aspirants for the district president posts. The first phase of the campaign, which began on June 15, will run until June 30. In the second phase -- dates for which are yet to be announced -- observers will shortlist potential candidates for block and panchayat-level positions.

Once the process is complete, a final list of recommended candidates will be submitted to the AICC for approval. The restructuring drive was launched by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Bhopal on June 3.

--IANS

pd/skp