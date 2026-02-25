Congress seeks over 30 seats in DMK-led alliance ahead of TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election schedule likely to be announced soon, political activity in the state has intensified, particularly around seat-sharing negotiations within major alliances.

Read More

In the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), discussions are underway to finalise the distribution of constituencies among partners. The Congress party, which contested 25 seats in the last Assembly election as part of the alliance, is now reportedly seeking more than 30 seats this time.

The renewed demand comes amid a shifting alliance landscape. The inclusion of parties such as the DMDK and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in the broader opposition space has added complexity to negotiations.

Sources indicate that the DMK leadership has informally advised alliance partners to be prepared for adjustments in seat allocation compared to the previous election, in view of accommodating new entrants and balancing electoral arithmetic.

Despite this, Congress leaders are understood to have pressed for an expanded share, arguing that the party’s organisational base and performance in select constituencies justify a higher number of seats.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the Congress contested 25 constituencies under the DMK banner and secured a modest but significant presence in the Assembly.

Apart from Assembly constituencies, the Congress is also said to have sought one Rajya Sabha seat from the alliance’s expected tally in the upcoming Upper House elections.

The DMK-led alliance is believed to be in a position to secure up to four Rajya Sabha seats, and the Congress has reportedly conveyed its interest in being allotted one of them.

Additionally, Congress leaders are understood to have requested greater representation in local body institutions, including mayoral posts in key urban centres.

Congress in-charge Gireesh Chodankar said that the issue of a Rajya Sabha seat was being considered seriously within the alliance framework.

He added that discussions on seat-sharing were progressing and that the DMK’s seat-sharing committee would formally invite the Congress for detailed talks. However, he noted that the next round of negotiations has not yet been finalised.

Political observers believe the DMK may ultimately concede two or three additional Assembly seats to the Congress compared to the previous election, as part of a broader effort to maintain alliance unity ahead of a high-stakes electoral battle.

--IANS

aal/dpb