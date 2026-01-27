Congress seeks meeting with Census Commissioner over caste census framework, implementation

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday sought an urgent meeting with the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to seek clarity on the framework, methodology, and implementation of caste-based enumeration in the proposed Census 2027, raising concerns over what it termed the Centre’s ambiguous approach to the issue.

In a letter to the Census Commissioner, the Congress' OBC Department Chairman, Anil Jaihind, requested an appointment to discuss "critical questions surrounding the conduct, methodology, and current status of the caste census".

"I write to you in my capacity as Chairman, OBC Department, All India Congress Committee, to urgently seek an appointment regarding critical questions surrounding the conduct, methodology, and current status of the caste census," Jaihind said in the letter.

Reiterating the party’s long-standing position, he said the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has consistently and unequivocally advocated a comprehensive caste census.

The demand is rooted in constitutional values, social justice, and the need for accurate and scientific data to ensure equitable representation and targeted welfare measures for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), and other marginalised communities, he added.

The letter underlined the central role of the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India in designing and executing census operations and stressed the need for clarity on the government’s policy position and procedural roadmap regarding the inclusion of caste-wise enumeration in the national census.

The Congress also sought detailed clarification on the methodological framework, definitional standards, and data-validation mechanisms being considered for caste-based data collection.

It further asked about institutional safeguards to ensure transparency, accuracy, and scientific rigour in enumerating OBCs and other caste groups, as well as any administrative, technical, or policy constraints that may be delaying or affecting the exercise.

"This meeting is essential not only for our internal preparedness but also for enabling us to communicate accurately with millions of citizens who look to the Congress Party -- and particularly to Rahul Gandhi’s leadership -- for clarity, assurance, and direction on this historic exercise," Jaihind wrote.

The move comes a day after Congress General Secretary, Communications, and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh demanded immediate consultations with political parties, state governments, and civil society organisations before finalising the caste enumeration exercise.

Ramesh accused the Centre of making a "complete U-turn" on the caste census issue and alleged that the government was attempting to dilute or delay the process.

The Congress has maintained that a comprehensive caste census is essential for evidence-based policymaking and effective implementation of social justice measures and has warned against what it describes as half-measures or lack of transparency in the proposed exercise.

