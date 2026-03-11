Congress seeks extension of wheat MSP registration deadline in MP amid technical snags

Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav on Wednesday said that many farmers in the state were unable to register for wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27 due to technical problems in the online system.

Yadav demanded that the registration deadline be extended to give another opportunity to farmers who could not complete the process. He said that if the government failed to extend the period, it would raise doubts about the functioning of the system.

“Since this morning, we have been receiving continuous calls and messages from farmers saying that they have been unable to register for wheat procurement due to the server being down. The government is demanding that the registration deadline be immediately extended so that no farmer is left out,” Yadav said in a statement on Wednesday.

The state government had set March 7 as the deadline for registration, but later extended it to March 10. Accordingly, wheat procurement from the registered farmers is scheduled to begin on March 16.

According to the government, procurement will take place from March 16 to May 5 in the Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of the state. In the divisions of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Chambal and Sagar, the procurement will be done from March 23 to May 12.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday constituted a Cabinet committee to monitor and review wheat procurement arrangements under the MSP for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27 and to ensure the availability of gunny bags.

The committee includes Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Edal Singh Kansana, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Lakhan Patel.

The panel will meet periodically and submit recommendations to the Chief Minister, in line with directions from the Centre and the prevailing situation, to ensure smooth procurement operations. The committee will remain in effect until June 30, 2026.

For the 2026-27 marketing season, the state government has also announced a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal over the MSP for wheat. With this incentive, farmers will receive Rs 2,625 per quintal.

