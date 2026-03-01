Congress running ‘Bulldozer regime’ in Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad, March 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that a “bulldozer regime” is being run in Telangana under the Congress government.

Read More

He said that from the very day Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister, the state has been witnessing large-scale demolition of houses and harassment of citizens.

KTR accused the Chief Minister of focusing only on demolishing homes, selling lands and promoting what he termed as a “real estate broker-style governance,” instead of working for people’s welfare.

The BRS leader alleged that thousands of houses are being targeted in the name of the Musi project to facilitate a massive scam.

Participating in the ‘Musi Dandi March’ organised by affected families, KTR undertook a 3.5-kilometre padayatra in Rajendranagar, meeting and consoling victims from Haider Shah Kote and Madhu Park Ridge Apartment who are facing displacement. Thousands of residents joined the march and expressed their grievances to him.

Addressing a meeting later, KTR assured the affected families that the BRS party would stand firmly with them.

He urged residents to protect their homes and lands for the next two years and expressed confidence that once the BRS returns to power under K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, the party would ensure that no one loses their house in the name of the Musi project.

KTR alleged that despite repeated appeals and pleas from apartment residents and families — including requests showing concern for children — the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are proceeding ruthlessly with evictions and threats.

He further criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly prioritising the construction of a new official residence worth Rs 200 crore despite already having access to existing facilities, while ordinary and middle-class families are being pushed out of their homes.

The BRS leader claimed that since coming to power, the Congress government has made house demolitions its primary activity across the state, citing actions in Hyderabad under HYDRA as well as in Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar and Khammam.

KTR alleged that the Musi project is being used as a pretext for a large-scale financial irregularity aimed at benefiting contractors close to the ruling dispensation.

He stated that during the previous BRS government, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Musi rejuvenation was prepared at a cost of about Rs 16,000 crore without displacing a single household, and included plans for roads and flyovers with minimal public disruption.

Questioning the Congress government’s stand on buffer zones, KTR pointed out that the same apartments now facing action had earlier received official permissions. He asked why action is not being taken against those who granted approvals earlier.

KTR also criticised Congress leadership at the national level, stating that while Rahul Gandhi speaks against bulldozer politics elsewhere, the alleged demolitions in Telangana are being ignored.

--IANS

ms/uk