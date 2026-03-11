Congress raises concerns over global energy crisis, urge govt to address issue transparently

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the evolving global energy situation, describing it as tense and urging the government to address the issue more transparently.

Party leaders said the developments in the international energy market and the domestic situation related to LPG cylinders and fuel supply require serious attention and discussion at the national level.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress MP Manish Tewari highlighted the impact of the geopolitical situation on global energy supplies, particularly the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

"The global energy situation is tense due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. As of yesterday, only one ship passed through the strait, which handles nearly 40 per cent of global energy supplies moving from West Asia to the East. This situation is also affecting India," he said.

Tewari noted that the government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in response to the developing crisis and that airlines have already begun imposing surcharges due to rising operational costs.

He also pointed out that although crude oil prices had surged earlier, they have recently shown some correction.

"Crude oil prices had risen to around $120 per barrel but fell to about $90 yesterday. Therefore, there has not been a major increase in crude prices at present. Additionally, the crude oil and petroleum products currently being supplied were contracted around 45 to 60 days ago when prices were significantly lower," he said.

Fellow party MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the situation surrounding LPG cylinders and fuel supply in the country requires deeper deliberation in the Parliament.

"What is happening in the country, particularly the situation regarding LPG cylinders and related issues, is something the nation must seriously think about. This should not just be presented as a brief statement in Parliament. There should be a full discussion. When power is concentrated with one party or one individual, we must still think about the welfare of the entire country," he said.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, alleged that the government has issued instructions not to supply LPG cylinders for commercial purposes, claiming that the situation is worsening with each passing day.

"The government is completely misleading the people of India about the situation," Venugopal said.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also questioned the government’s earlier assurances about fuel availability.

"The government had repeatedly claimed that there was no shortage of oil and gas. Now people are asking what happened to those assurances," he said.

His parliamentary colleague Jothimani described the situation as alarming, stating that businesses in several parts of the country were facing difficulties.

"It is a very concerning situation. Commercial establishments are shutting down in many places, including in South India and Tamil Nadu. Even small tea shops, which many people depend on for their livelihood, are being affected. There is a serious shortage of both domestic and commercial gas cylinders, and the government must act quickly," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary said the international situation is challenging, but assured that the government is working to ensure that essential fuel supplies remain uninterrupted.

"The international situation is indeed alarming, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking continuous steps to ensure that people do not face shortages of diesel, petrol, or other essential resources," he said.

Amid the growing concerns over global energy supply, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also assured that India is not facing any fuel shortage despite the volatility in international markets caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

He said the Central government is closely monitoring developments and taking necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel across the country. Goyal added that relevant departments are continuously reviewing the situation to safeguard domestic supply chains and maintain stability in the energy sector.

