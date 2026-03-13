Congress questions govt’s 'silence' on Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Congress party on Friday expressed its disapproval of the government's reaction to the recent assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, claiming that there has been a lack of response regarding the matter, and even Parliament has failed to make an obituary reference.

In a social media post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated: “Ayatollah Khameini, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on Feb 28 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference. India has rightly condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf states but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place. It should be remembered that Iran is a part of the BRICS+ forum which India holds the Presidency for this year.”

He further added: “In May 2024, the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a mysterious helicopter crash. The Modi Govt ordered one day mourning on May 21 2024 and Parliament had an obituary reference on July 1 2024 when it convened.”

While attacking the government, he questioned the hesitancy of expressing condemnation, suggesting this has been done to avoid "antagonising" the American and Israeli ‘friend'.

On Thursday, Ramesh stated, “The Opposition is demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impacts on India. But the Modi Govt is adamantly refusing to allow such a debate. It is clearly afraid. Its foreign policy already stands brutally exposed.”

The Congress party's criticism comes even as India, on March 5, condoled the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of Iran in the national capital. In the past few days, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The opposition, led by Congress, has staged protests outside Parliament. The opposition has expressed concern not only over geopolitical tensions in West Asia but also the domestic repercussions, including the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.

The LPG crisis is being linked to military tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions caused by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Businesses across several regions, including Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have adapted by switching to alternative cooking methods, such as induction cooking.

