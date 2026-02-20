Congress protest at AI summit is disgraceful: Maha CM

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday strongly condemned the shirtless protest by a group of Indian Youth Congress against the central government and the Indo-US trade deal, terming it highly disgraceful and deplorable.

Read More

In his post on X, CM Fadnavis said, “It is such a shame that the Congress Party has stooped to such a new low. What they did at Bharat Mandapam today is a display of their Anti-India antics, which is at the peak & they’re exposed yet again. It was a systematic, well-planned strategy to disrupt India’s historic moment of tech leadership before the world. Absolute shame!”

CM Fadnavis, who spoke today at the summit, further stated, “We strongly condemn such incidents & demand strong action against the culprits for the brutal attempt to tarnish Bharat’s name and respect.”

The state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that it was a deliberate attempt by Congress and Rahul Gandhi to create chaos at the AI summit nd tarnish India’s reputation, and it was utterly despicable and shameful, jeopardising India’s prestige.

“This is not merely a political stunt but a direct insult to our nation’s honour. The entire episode has starkly exposed the irresponsible and directionless leadership of Congress and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Minister Bawankule noted that while leaders and technology experts around the world are praising India, Congress has allegedly attempted to damage the country’s image -an act critics describe as detrimental to national interest.

The Maharashtra BJP president, Ravindra Chavan, attacked Congress, saying that it has now become AI Anti-India due to Rahul Gandhi.

He also categorically stated that the Congress's conspiracy to create chaos and create obstacles in the creation of a developed India, without seeing the progress being made all around India, will never succeed.

The Mumbai BJP president, Tejinder Singh Tiwana, said that this action taken by Congress workers on the international stage is highly condemnable.

“Congress cannot tolerate India's progress; that is why Congress has shown its anti-national mentality through such actions. Congress party’s behaviour is rude and highly condemnable,” he said.

He also pointed out that insulting the Prime Minister and creating a stir at the international level is not only a blow to the values of democracy, but also to the progress of the country and the future of its youth.

“The Congress party immediately apologised and took strict action against the culprits,” he added.

--IANS

sj/dan