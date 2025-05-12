Congress posts map showing J&K as Pakistan part; K'taka Dy CM says mischief

Bengaluru, May 12 (IANS) The Congress has sparked a major controversy after it came to light that its Karnataka unit had posted an image on social media that depicted the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The post, which was put up by Karnataka Congress -- @INCKarnataka -- on May 9 on its X handle to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has, however, been deleted.

The controversial post commented on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving a loan of Rs 8,500 crore to Pakistan. Criticising the move, the post claimed that the IMF granted the loan despite India's opposition. It featured a photo of Prime Minister Modi with a caption mocking him, stating that the IMF "did not care a damn for the Vishwa Guru".

What triggered outrage, however, was the map used in the post, showing all of J&K within Pakistan's borders. The post immediately drew sharp criticism and widespread public outrage on social media.

Facing backlash, the Congress promptly deleted the post.

When asked about this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru, “That is all incorrect. We have removed the post.”

Responding to questions about why the Congress was sharing posts that hurt public sentiments and later deleting them, Shivakumar said, “Maps can’t be changed, and someone has created mischief. I have removed everyone responsible for putting up that post.”

Regarding a viral post of a past speech by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and criticism directed at the BJP, Shivakumar declined to comment, stating, “I won’t talk about it. Our national leaders will look into the matter.”

When asked about the current ceasefire situation, he again refrained from commenting, saying, “National leaders will speak on the issue. It will be discussed by the Working Committee. We, at the state level, will not comment on it.”

Earlier, the Congress-led Karnataka government, which shared a message calling for peace against the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', deleted it after facing backlash.

The Congress on X had shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi and a poster stating that peace is the strongest weapon of humankind on May 7.

However, the post was deleted within an hour after receiving criticism.

After facing backlash, Karnataka State Congress President and Deputy CM Shivakumar posted a message hailing the Indian Army for 'Operation Sindoor' and expressed solidarity with the Central government. His message was soon followed by a more elaborate one from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who praised the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

CM Siddaramaiah went on to declare that there is no place for terror on Indian soil.

In response to these messages from the CM and Dy CM, several users questioned the Congress party's earlier peace message, especially at a time when the Indian Army had launched an offensive against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

--IANS

mka/dpb