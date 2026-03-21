Congress only exists in certain areas in Assam: BJP leader Diplu Ranjan Sarma

Guwahati, March 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from New Guwahati Assembly seat, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that the party's organisational presence in Assam has shrunk significantly and is now largely confined to limited pockets.

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Addressing reporters during his poll campaign, Sarma alleged, "Except for certain areas, the Congress has no real existence in the rest of the state."

He asserted that the Congress has steadily lost public trust due to its inability to present a credible governance model.

Sarma said voters are increasingly focusing on performance and delivery rather than political rhetoric.

"People will vote based on ideals and governance. They will assess whether a political party is capable of delivering results or not," he added, expressing confidence in the BJP's development agenda.

Taking on the criticism over his candidature, Sarma also dismissed claims of being an "outsider".

He said that he has been residing in Guwahati for more than 25 years and questioned the Opposition's argument.

"How can I be called an outsider after living here for so long?" he asked.

Drawing comparisons with Congress leaders, Sarma added, "Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and former Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi contested from Margherita Assembly seat. Were they considered outsiders?"

Reiterating his focus on development, Sarma said that Guwahati requires planned urban expansion, better infrastructure, and effective solutions to recurring issues like traffic congestion and flooding.

He stressed that the BJP-led state government has demonstrated its ability to deliver on these fronts.

Sarma also said that employment generation, improved healthcare, and better education facilities would be key priorities if he is elected.

According to the BJP leader Diplu Ranjan Sarma, the people of Guwahati are looking for stability and progress, which the BJP is committed to providing.

He had earlier demonstrated his electoral strength by winning the Samaguri Assembly by-election in 2024, a victory that marked his emergence as a significant political figure in Assam's electoral landscape.

Samaguri was a Congress bastion and this Assembly seat was represented by Opposition heavyweight Rakibul Husain for a long time before he moved to the Lok Sabha as Dhubri MP in 2024 general elections defeating the AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal.

In the bypoll, Congress fielded Rakibul Hussain's son Tanjil Hussain in Samagrui; however, he conceded defeat before BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Sarma's win in Samaguri was seen as a result of strong grassroots connect and effective campaign outreach, where he managed to mobilise support across diverse sections of voters as the Assembly seat holds significant minority voters.

--IANS

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