Congress now captive of divisive forces: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has completely lost its ideological direction and has become captive to divisive forces.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma claimed that the Congress has turned into what he described as a “BM party”, alleging that the term stood for “Bangladeshi Muslim”, and accused the Opposition of encouraging elements that do not align with Assam’s interests.

The Chief Minister alleged that several leaders within the Congress were promoting divisive politics and said that “many small Rakibul Hussains have been born within the party”, an apparent reference to Dhubri Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, who has often been at the centre of political controversies.

Sarma further alleged that Congress meetings were witnessing practices that, according to him, were against the cultural ethos of the state.

Referring to recent party meetings in the Sribhumi–Hailakandi region, he claimed that objectionable activities had taken place, though he did not provide specific details.

The Chief Minister also claimed that during a Congress meeting held on Monday, Congress president in Assam Gaurav Gogoi was allegedly threatened by two leaders from within his own party.

Sarma described Gogoi as a “parachute leader”, suggesting that he lacked grassroots connection in Assam.

“Fortunately, I did not become the Chief Minister from the Congress. Had that happened, my entire life would have remained stained,” Sarma said, asserting that the party’s current trajectory vindicated his decision to leave the Congress and join the BJP.

Reiterating his criticism, Sarma accused the Congress of compromising Assam’s security, identity and social harmony for political gains.

He maintained that the BJP government in the state was committed to safeguarding the interests of indigenous people and maintaining peace and development.

--IANS

tdr/rad