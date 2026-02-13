Congress neglected Majuli, BJP govt building modern infrastructure: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government is undertaking a focused push to build modern infrastructure in Majuli, the heartland of Assam's Vaishnavite culture, asserting that decades of neglect under previous Congress regimes are being addressed through what he described as "hardcore" infrastructure creation.

Read More

In a post on X, CM Sarma said Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island and a major centre of neo-Vaishnavite heritage, had long suffered from inadequate connectivity and basic facilities.

He alleged that successive Congress governments paid little attention to the island's development, despite its immense cultural, spiritual and tourism significance.

"Majuli was constantly neglected by the Congress. Little effort was made to improve facilities here. With the blessings of the people, we are now plugging decades of inaction with hardcore infra creation," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said the current government has prioritised road connectivity, ferry services, flood-resilient infrastructure and public facilities in Majuli to improve the quality of life of residents and support cultural institutions such as the satras.

He added that better infrastructure was essential not only for residents but also for preserving Majuli's unique Vaishnavite legacy and boosting sustainable tourism.

Officials said several projects aimed at strengthening embankments, improving all-weather connectivity and upgrading civic amenities are underway or have been completed in recent years.

The government has also focused on enhancing access to healthcare, education and digital services on the island.

The Chief Minister said development and cultural preservation must go hand in hand, stressing that infrastructure creation in Majuli is being undertaken with sensitivity to its ecological fragility and cultural ethos.

He asserted that the government is committed to protecting the island’s identity while ensuring it is not left behind in Assam's development journey.

Sarma's remarks come amid heightened political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with the Chief Minister repeatedly accusing the opposition of presiding over years of underdevelopment.

He said the people of Majuli have placed their faith in the present government, and the administration is determined to deliver results on the ground.

"Our aim is to ensure that Majuli receives the dignity, facilities and development it deserves, without compromising its spiritual and cultural soul," he added.

--IANS

tdr/svn