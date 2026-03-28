Congress names state social media heads; key appointments in Punjab, Odisha, Haryana

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced a fresh round of appointments to its social media set-up across states, naming chairpersons, co-chairpersons and coordinators.

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In a communication issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the party said the Congress president has approved the appointments with immediate effect.

For Uttar Pradesh, Shalini Singh has been appointed chairperson of the Social Media Department.

In Punjab, Gurjot Singh Dhindsa has been named chairperson, while in Odisha, Biswajit Mohanty has been given the role.

In Haryana, Kiran Sonika Dhooma has been appointed chairperson, with Puneet Yadav as co-chairperson. The party has also named four coordinators for the state -- Vikrant, Vishal, Rahul Vashisht and Khushdeep Kumar.

In Maharashtra, Hrishikesh S. Patil has been appointed chairperson of the social media unit.

The state will also have a team of coordinators, including Adv. Abdulqadir Shabbir Ahmed Maiti, Shrikant Kamlakar Murale, Amit Chandrakant Kamble, Dnyaneshwar Shankar Chavan, Divika S. Uthad, Pankaj Shobha Dalvi, Shlokanand Sadanand Dange, Arun Lonare and Vijayanand Anand Pol.

The appointments are part of the party’s ongoing exercise to firm up its social media structure at the state level.

Similar changes have been made in recent months as the party looks to streamline coordination and sharpen its digital presence.

Also, on Saturday, the Congress approved the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of its Himachal Pradesh unit, bringing in senior leaders, ministers and organisational figures as the party looks to streamline decision-making in the state.

The PAC is considered the highest decision-making body of the party at the state level on political and organisational matters. Its role includes advising on strategy, ensuring coordination between the government and the party organisation, and dealing with key political issues.

According to an official communication issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the proposal for the committee was cleared by the Congress president with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is part of the 26-member panel, which also includes state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, senior leader Mukesh Agnihotri, and ministers and legislators such as Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh and Rohit Thakur.

Veteran leaders Anand Sharma and Asha Kumari have also been included, along with Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Kaul Singh Thakur and Chander Kumar Chaudhary. Former minister R.S. Bali and Nand Lal are part of the committee as well.

--IANS

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