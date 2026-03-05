Congress names AICC secretary Christopher Tilak as Rajya Sabha candidate from TN

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The Indian National Congress has named All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Christopher Tilak as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu in the upcoming biennial elections scheduled this month.

The seat has been allotted to the Congress as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the ruling DMK-led alliance in the State.

The announcement ends days of speculation within political circles over who the Congress would field for the Upper House seat from Tamil Nadu.

With the DMK agreeing to allocate one Rajya Sabha berth to its ally, the Congress leadership eventually decided to back Christopher Tilak, a rising leader from Tiruchirappalli, who is considered one of the prominent young faces of the party's national organisation.

Tilak currently serves as a secretary of the AICC and plays a key role in coordinating party activities in several northeastern states.

As part of his organisational responsibilities, he has been overseeing the party's affairs in Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

His role includes strengthening party structures, coordinating with local leadership and managing political outreach in these states.

Party sources say Tilak's performance in the Northeast, particularly in "conflict-affected" regions such as Manipur, has earned him appreciation from the Congress leadership. His efforts in maintaining communication between state units and the national leadership and in protecting the party's organisational interests in challenging political environments have been widely recognised within the party.

Tilak's political journey is often cited as an example of grassroots growth within the Congress. Beginning as a party worker, he steadily rose through the ranks through organisational work and strategic responsibilities.

Over time, he built a reputation as an effective coordinator and a trusted member of the party’s national leadership team. Although senior leaders such as P. Chidambaram already represent Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress high command is believed to be keen on giving an opportunity to a younger and more dynamic leader from the State this time.

The decision is seen as part of the party's broader effort to strengthen the next generation of leadership.

If elected, Christopher Tilak's entry into the Rajya Sabha will mark a significant milestone in his political career and give the Congress a new face from Tamil Nadu in the Upper House of Parliament.

--IANS

aal/svn