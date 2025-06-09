Congress names 27 vice-presidents, 69 general secretaries for Telangana unit

Hyderabad, June 9 (IANS) All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday announced 27 vice-presidents and 69 general secretaries of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointments of vice-presidents and general secretaries.

The AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal released the list on Monday night. The appointments were pending for last six months.

This came a few days after the AICC appointed five committees of the TPCC.

Those appointed vice-presidents include some MPs, MLAs and MLCs. K. Raghuveer Reddy, the MP from Nalgonda constituency, is among those named vice-presidents.

MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and Dr Chikkudu Vamshi Kirhsna and MLCs Balmoor Venkat and Basvaraju Saraiah have been appointed as vice-presidents.

AICC member and present TPCC general secretary Kota Neelima is among those named vice-presidents.

Other vice-presidents are T. Kumar Rao, Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, Bandi Ramesh, Kondru Pushpaleela, B. Kailash Kumar, Namindla Srinivas, Athram Suguna, Gali Anil Kumar, Chitla Satyanarayana, Lakavath Dhanavanthi, M. Venu Goud, Kotimreddy Vinay Reddy, Kondeti Mallaiah, M.A. Faheem, S. Suresh Kumar, Bontu Rammohan, Afsar Yousuf Zahi, S. Jagadishwar Rao, Nawab Mujahid Alam Khan, Gummala Mohan Reddy and Chinnapatala Sangmeshwar.

The Congress leadership has ensured proper representation to Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities in the appointments.

MLAs Vedma Bojju, Parnika Reddy and Matta Ragamayee are among 69 general secretaries appointed by the party.

The appointments were made a day after the State Cabinet was expanded with the induction of three ministers. G. Vivek Venkatswamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as ministers.

This was the first expansion in the Cabinet, which was formed on December 7, 2023 with the swearing-in of Chief Minister and 11 ministers.

The long-delayed expansion took place after the party’s central leadership cleared the names of three ministers.

Though there are vacancies in the Cabinet, the party leadership decided to keep three posts vacant.

The state can have a maximum of 18 ministers including the Chief Minister.

