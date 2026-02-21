Congress must give Raijor Dal minimum 12 Assembly seats: Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 21 (IANS) The regional party in Assam, Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, on Saturday, asserted that his party would not compromise on seat-sharing with the Congress and demanded at least 15 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections, saying that even if the number is reduced, the party must be given a minimum of 12 Assembly constituencies of its choice.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of Raijor Dal leaders here, Gogoi said the party's demand was based on its growing political strength and grassroots presence across Assam.

"Raijor Dal needs 15 Assembly seats. Even if that is not possible, the Congress will have to concede at least 12 seats of our choice. There can be no alliance without a respectable understanding," he added.

He also said that Raijor Dal is prepared to make political sacrifices to project Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as the Chief Ministerial face of the Opposition alliance, if such a consensus helps defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

"We are ready to make all sacrifices to see Gaurav Gogoi as the Assam Chief Minister. The larger goal is to protect Assam and defeat the BJP," he added.

Akhil Gogoi's remarks come amid ongoing discussions among opposition parties over alliance formation and seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the forthcoming state elections.

Talks between the Congress and regional parties, including Raijor Dal, have gained momentum as the Opposition seeks to put up a united challenge to the ruling BJP-led coalition in the state.

Raijor Dal, which positions itself as a pro-people regional force, has been pressing for greater representation in any opposition alliance, citing its role in mobilising mass movements and its performance in recent elections.

The Congress, however, has so far refrained from making any formal announcement on seat-sharing, saying that discussions are still at a preliminary stage.

Political observers believe Akhil Gogoi's firm stance reflects the growing assertiveness of smaller regional parties in Assam's opposition space, where electoral arithmetic and leadership projection are emerging as key issues.

The BJP, which currently holds power in Assam, has repeatedly dismissed the Opposition's alliance efforts as unstable and driven by personal ambitions.

With negotiations expected to continue in the coming days, the Opposition's ability to arrive at a consensus on seat-sharing and leadership could prove crucial in shaping the political battle in Assam.

