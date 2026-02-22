Congress murdering democracy in Telangana, alleges G. Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday termed the developments in Telangana as "deeply worrying" and accused the Congress government of murdering democracy.

Kishan Reddy condemned the alleged attack on the camp office of BJP MLA in Kamareddy and subsequent house arrests of party MPs, MLAs and state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao and termed these as attack on democratic rights.

He said that the house arrest of several MPs and MLAs, including BJP state president who wanted to go to Kamareddy in solidarity with the MLA K. Venkata Ramana Reddy, is reminiscent of an undeclared emergency in Telangana.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government is misusing power for revenge politics as it is afraid of the BJP's rise in the state politics.

"Unable to digest the verdict given by the people, it is conspiring to suppress the voice of the opposition. Political differences are natural in a democracy. But the suppression of the voice of the opposition is a testament to the intolerance of the Congress government," he said in a statement.

The Central minister alleged that making baseless allegations against the MLA and placing him under house arrest after his challenge to prove the allegations is a clear case of bias. He said Congress leaders ramming their car into the gate of the MLA's camp office shows breakdown of law and order in the state.

Stating that the law should be equal for all, he accused the Congress government of targeting political opponents by misusing the police machinery.

Kishan Reddy made it clear that the BJP leaders and workers will not be afraid of these tactics. He said the BJP will make its voice heard more strongly on public issues in Telangana.

He demanded that the state government immediately stop political arrests and respect democratic rights "Otherwise, the people of Telangana will come forward to protect democracy. The people themselves will give a befitting reply to every attempt to suppress democracy," he added.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also strongly condemned the "illegal" arrest of Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao.

Bandi Sanjay said Ramchander Rao was set to visit Kamareddy MLA and meet families injured in the Banswada violence.

"Instead of acting against attackers, the Congress government has chosen to confine an opposition leader. Congress and MIM taking the law into their own hands is condemnable. Is this Praja Palana or police raj? It appears that Emergency-like days have begun in the state," the MoS posted on 'X'.

"Let Congress be clear. Threats and arrests will not scare us. MIM and Congress are together creating lawlessness. BJP workers must be prepared to resist these unlawful acts. We will stand with every victim and expose this government's bias," he added.

