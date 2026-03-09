Congress MPs back no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) As Parliament reconvened for the second phase of the Budget Session, Congress MPs intensified their criticism of Om Birla, backing the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi said the motion has been brought because Opposition members were repeatedly prevented from speaking during proceedings.

“Today we are bringing resolution to remove the speaker because he is not allowing the Leader of Opposition to speak. Not only the Leader of Opposition but other opposition party leaders are also not being allowed to speak in the house. The first and foremost responsibility of the Parliament is to debate the issue in the Parliament...” Ravi told IANS.

Another Congress leader, Sukhdeo Bhagat, also criticised the functioning of the Chair, emphasising that the Speaker’s role must remain neutral and guided by constitutional principles.

“There are two things. The Chair does not belong to any party. The Chair is always impartial and is defined by the Constitution. If bias is shown towards the ruling government, it is not fair. We know that in a democracy the majority matters, but if we continuously feel that we are being suppressed, that our voices are not being heard, and we are not allowed to speak, even Rahul Gandhi’s mic gets switched off during the session, it is not fair,” Bhagat said.

The Opposition had earlier submitted a formal notice for the no-confidence motion against Birla on February 10. The proposal reportedly carried the signatures of 118 Members of Parliament and was moved after the Speaker did not allow the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to quote from or speak about former Indian Army chief M. M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir during a parliamentary debate.

The motion is expected to be taken up during the second phase of the Budget Session, which resumed on Monday and is likely to witness intense political exchanges between the government and the Opposition.

Apart from the dispute over parliamentary conduct, several key national and international issues are expected to dominate discussions in the House. These include the ongoing West Asia crisis, India–US trade relations, and broader concerns about the functioning of Parliament.

The second half of the session is scheduled to continue until April 2 and will also focus on key legislative business. Among the major items on the agenda are the passage of the Finance Bill, 2026, and discussions on the Demands for Grants for various ministries, which are crucial for the government’s expenditure plans for the coming financial year.

