Congress MP Karti Chidambaram meets PM Modi, raises concern over menace of stray dog

New Delhi: Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office on Friday, highlighting the growing health and safety concerns posed by stray dogs in the country.

Taking to X, Chidambaram noted that India has over 6.2 crore stray dogs, one of the largest populations globally, and remains endemic for rabies, accounting for 36 per cent of the world's rabies-related deaths.

"Met the Hon'ble Prime Minister today in his Parliament House office to bring to his notice the growing health & safety concerns posed by stray dogs. India is home to one of the largest stray dog populations globally, with over 6.2 crore stray dogs. India is also endemic for rabies, responsible for 36% of the world's rabies-related deaths," he posted on X.

"Despite the introduction of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, the implementation has been ineffective," he added.

The Congress leader proposed forming a National Task Force to develop a "holistic, humane, and scientific solution" while working closely with local bodies. He also emphasised the need for dedicated shelter houses and a long-term plan to manage the crisis.

"I raised concerns about the inadequacy of the current system, where local bodies lack the resources, funding, and technology to tackle this issue effectively. It's clear that urgent action is required. I suggested establishing a National Task Force to provide a holistic, humane, and scientific solution while working closely with local bodies. Additionally, dedicated shelter houses and a long-term plan must be in place to address this challenge," he mentioned in the post.

Rabies remains a significant public health challenge in India, accounting for 36 per cent of global rabies deaths and causing an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 fatalities annually, with a disproportionate impact on children under 15. Despite these alarming statistics, rabies deaths are entirely preventable with prompt and complete post-exposure prophylaxis. (ANI)