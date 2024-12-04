Congress moves adjournment notice urging Centre to reconsider decision to impose 18 pc GST tax on shops rental

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved a motion of adjournment in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, urging the central government to reconsider its decision to impose 18 per cent GST tax on shops rental.

In his notice, Tagore condemned the Union government's decision to impose an 18 per cent GST tax on shop rentals, which has severely impacted small businesses and entrepreneurs.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," he said.

"Speaker Sir, I strongly condemn the Modi Government's decision to impose an 18 per cent GST tax on shops rental, which has severely impacted small businesses and entrepreneurs. This regressive move will lead to increased costs for shop owners, resulting in higher prices for consumers and exacerbating inflation," he added.

Citing a survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), he said that 72 per cent of shopkeepers have reported a decline in sales due to increased costs.

The average monthly rent for a shop in India is Rs 25,000, and with an 18 per cent GST, shopkeepers will have to pay an additional Rs 4,500 per month, leading to a 18 per cent increase in operational costs," he added.

Tagore urged the Government to reconsider this decision and explore alternative measures.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)