Congress MLA’s headstand protest before Mahatma Gandhi statue in MP Assembly over FIRs

Bhopal, Feb 27 (IANS) During the ongoing budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Bhopal, political temperatures rose sharply when Congress MLA from Sheopur, Babu Jandel, staged a dramatic and unconventional protest outside the Assembly premises.

In front of the Gandhi statue, the legislator performed a “Sheershasana” (prolonged headstand), which he described as Gandhian penance and Satyagraha against perceived injustice.

Jandel claimed that the ruling government was subjecting him to continuous political harassment through false cases. He alleged that three new FIRs (first information reports) had been registered against him in the past month alone, pushing the total number of cases to 15.

The legislator insisted that these legal actions stemmed from his efforts to raise public issues, particularly those related to cow protection and community concerns.

He specifically mentioned an FIR filed after he submitted a memorandum to the collector in Shivpuri on cow protection matters, as well as another linked to his participation in a “Shiv Barat” (a religious procession of Lord Shiva) during Mahashivratri, where celebratory firing allegedly occurred.

Positioned upside down near the iconic statue, Jandel declared that as a follower of Mahatma Gandhi's principles, he was undertaking this form of non-violent resistance. He vowed to continue his protest until all the FIRs lodged against him were withdrawn unconditionally.

The act drew immediate attention on the tenth day of the session, turning into a focal point of discussion both inside and outside the House.

The opposition Congress party portrayed the demonstration as a legitimate expression of democratic rights and a stand against the misuse of state machinery to silence voices critical of the administration.

Party members supported Jandel's assertion that he was being targeted for highlighting genuine grievances of the people, including matters concerning animal welfare and local welfare.

In contrast, the ruling BJP dismissed the headstand as mere political theatrics and drama aimed at gaining publicity rather than addressing substantive issues.

They argued that law enforcement actions were based on valid complaints and evidence, not vendetta, and accused the opposition of resorting to gimmicks to deflect from legislative proceedings.

The incident amplified the already charged atmosphere in the Assembly, where debates on budget allocations, farmer issues, and law and order frequently lead to heated exchanges.

