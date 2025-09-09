Congress MLAs create uproar in Raj Assembly, proceedings adjourned twice

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Congress MLAs staged a protest in the premises of the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday against the delay in Panchayat Raj and local body elections.

Under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, they marched from MLA quarters to the Assembly, raising slogans at the entry gate.

Jully alleged that the government was deliberately postponing elections due to fear of defeat, despite constitutional provisions mandating polls every five years.

The uproar intensified during Question Hour when Jully was not allowed to ask a supplementary question regarding crimes in Khanpur.

Angry Congress MLAs stormed into the Well of the House and raised slogans, forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings -- first till 12 noon, and later again till 2 p.m.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani sternly warned ministers and MLAs for speaking out of turn, remarking, “What kind of drama is this? If you continue, I will adjourn the House.”

Law Minister Jogaram Patel was responding to Jully's original question when the ruckus broke out. After the reply of Minister of State for Home Affairs on MLA Suresh Gurjar’s question, Jully attempted to raise a supplementary query, but the Speaker stopped him, asking, “What do you have to do with Khanpur? If it’s a state matter, then ask.”

This denial sparked strong protest, as traditionally, the Leader of the Opposition is not barred from intervening in the House.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Conversion Bill is scheduled for passage today, with Congress MLAs preparing to oppose several provisions.

A short discussion on law and order is also expected before the bill is taken up. Given the tension, another showdown in the House appears likely.

The monsoon session ends on Wednesday. Over the last two days, Congress has repeatedly disrupted proceedings -- raising issues of crop damage due to heavy rains and demanding action on MSP.

--IANS

arc/skp