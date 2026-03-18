Congress MLA Wadettiwar seeks stern action against teak smuggling syndicates

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday raised serious concerns in the Maharashtra Assembly over organised teak smuggling syndicates, alleging they operate with political patronage in Naxal‑affected regions of the state.

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Speaking during the Question Hour, Wadettiwar cited a specific incident from his constituency, Brahmhapuri, in Chandrapur district. He alleged that a local political leader used abusive language against forest officials who had intercepted smugglers and pressured them into releasing the culprits.

Providing details of the case, Wadettiwar stated, “Four days ago, a junior forest department official in my constituency seized two tractors laden with smuggled teak wood. However, a local leader barged into the forest department office and abused the officials. Under this intense pressure, the officials were forced to release both the seized tractors and the accused individuals.”

He further emphasized that these are not petty thefts but the work of organised gangs that roam the forests armed with weapons. “Do teak smugglers enjoy political patronage?” he asked.

Wadettiwar urged the government to provide firearms to forest officials working in Naxal-affected areas, noting that they frequently risk their lives in the line of duty. He also suggested that a thorough investigation into the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the suspects would expose a massive teak smuggling racket spanning the entire state.

Taking note of the gravity of the situation, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik assured the House that a strict inquiry would be conducted. “The officials who succumbed to pressure and released the smugglers will be investigated and face severe punishment,” the Minister stated.

He added that the authorities would examine CCTV footage from the area and track the CDR of the suspects to identify the masterminds.

The Minister concluded by promising that if any organized gangs or criminal elements are found to be behind these operations, the government will take decisive action to dismantle the entire syndicate.

--IANS

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