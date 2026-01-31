Congress marks 3rd anniversary of Rahul Gandhi concluding ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Srinagar

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday commemorated the third anniversary of the culmination of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Srinagar, calling it an event that will be “cherished for decades to come”.

Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications of the Congress, said in a social media post, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded three years ago with @RahulGandhi’s stirring speech at Srinagar. The 4,000 km padyatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and over 200 Bharat Yatris on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It went on for over 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 UTs.”

The Congress leader said, “The Yatra that took to the people the three messages of sharpening economic inequalities, deepening social polarisation, and increasing political authoritarianism was a profoundly transformative event in our country's politics. It will be recalled and cherished for decades to come.”

On January 30, 2023, Rahul Gandhi’s BJY concluded with a flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters here and a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in the nearby Sonwar area of the city.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, also addressed the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said he was warned that he might be attacked in Kashmir, but the people here did not give him hand grenades, but hearts full of love.

A total of 21 parties were invited for the BJY culmination event. The Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party were among the parties which could not attend the function.

The 'Padayatra' concluded at the Lal Chowk area with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag, but the official closing took place a day later.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra started from the southern tip of the country on September 7 and ended on January 30 in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 km in 12 states, and two Union territories.

Rahul Gandhi held over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences during the yatra. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sittings.

