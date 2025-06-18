Congress making baseless remarks to hide internal discord: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, June 18 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore claimed on Wednesday that the Congress party is making baseless remarks to hide internal discord and also accused the grand old party of attempting to divert public attention.

“There is a longstanding tradition of dictatorship in the Congress, whereas the BJP stands firmly on the foundation of democratic values. By levelling baseless allegations against the BJP, Congress leaders are trying to cover up their own party’s internal rifts,” he claimed.

Citing electoral results to underline the BJP’s public support, he stated that “While Congress has only managed to win four by-elections, the BJP has secured victory in 29, a clear indicator of the public’s trust and Congress’s declining influence.”

Reacting to Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra's remarks on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Rathore claimed that RPSC is an autonomous constitutional body and there is no political interference from the BJP.

“It was Dotasra who misused his position and facilitated the selection of his own family members in RPSC, placing himself under scrutiny and creating unnecessary controversy for the selected candidates,” he said.

Rathore further claimed that the BJP merely brought students’ issues to RPSC’s attention, adding that providing feedback is one thing, but interfering is something else entirely, something the BJP never does.

He also accused Congress of misleading the public with false narratives. “The Congress has no substantive issue to present to the public and is now resorting to misleading statements. Instead of addressing their internal chaos, they are trying to misguide the people of Rajasthan,” he claimed.

He also emphasised the organisational discipline and unity within the BJP, saying, “In our party, every worker supports the other. There is mutual respect and cooperation. In contrast, Congress is marred by internal rivalries and leadership conflicts.”

Responding to criticism from Congress leaders regarding national security, Rathore said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that there will be no mediation on matters like terrorism. India’s firm stance has compelled even Pakistani military officials to apologise, call for a ceasefire, and seek dialogue on our terms.”

--IANS

arc/dan