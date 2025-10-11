Congress lost wherever Ashok Gehlot campaigned: Rajasthan BJP chief on Bihar polls

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) BJP state chief Madan Rathore on Saturday launched a sharp attack on senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasara, and Tikaram Julie, saying that wherever Ashok Gehlot campaigns, Congress faces a major setback.

Addressing a press conference, Rathore said, “Gehlot went to Gujarat — Congress lost. He went to Maharashtra — Congress lost. Now he’s heading to Bihar, and defeat is certain there too.”

He said Gehlot tends to criticise his own colleagues, which has created deep internal rifts in the Congress.

“After sidelining his own associate Sachin Pilot, Gehlot is now clashing with Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully. This clearly shows that Congress is trapped in internal conflict, factionalism, and leadership crisis,” Rathore stated.

Rathore said that instead of misleading people, Ashok Gehlot should introspect and understand why his presence in campaigns leads to the Congress’s downfall.

“While Gehlot remains busy in power games and political equations, the people of Rajasthan are demanding development, law and order, and transparency — which only the BJP government is delivering,” he said.

Referring to the Anta Assembly by-election, Rathore added that ever since losing the seat, Congress has been working only to grab power instead of serving the people.

“The entire Congress leadership revolves around self-interest. Public service has no place in their agenda,” he remarked.

Rathore accused the Congress of lacking internal democracy, saying, “Anyone can declare themselves a candidate in Congress, and the party approves it under pressure. It’s a one-man show leading to dictatorship.”

He contrasted this with the BJP’s process, saying, “In the Bharatiya Janata Party, candidates are selected after surveys, data analysis, and public consultations. Our core committee makes decisions based on extensive brainstorming and public expectations.”

Rathore said that the BJP government has ensured effective law and order in the state.

“Criminals are being punished swiftly, women police have been empowered with resources, and police stations are equipped with modern technology,” he said.

“In contrast, during the previous Congress regime, criminals were released from police stations and even attacked the police. The BJP government has implemented transparency, good governance, and a corruption-free administration,” he added.

