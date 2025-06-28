Congress lost power due to its neglect of backward classes: Union Minister

Bengaluru, June 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, said on Saturday that the Congress party deliberately ignored the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report to prevent the social and educational advancement of backward classes, despite the Constitution clearly advocating the identification and upliftment of socially and educationally backward communities.

Questioning why those who claim to carry the Constitution in their pockets failed to implement the recommendations of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission, he remarked that after India emerged from the Emergency and family-rule politics, the Janata Party came to power at the Centre and established the Mandal Commission.

“It was only after Congress lost power that justice for OBCs began to be seriously discussed,” said the Union Minister while delivering the keynote address at the seminar titled ‘Caste Census: Retrospect and Prospect’, organised by the Social Justice Awareness Forum – Karnataka, at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Racecourse Road on Saturday.

He further accused the Congress of neglecting the Mandal Commission's report just as it had done with the Kalelkar Commission's report.

“It was the OBCs who helped former PM late Rajiv Gandhi win over 400 seats in Parliament, but despite receiving their votes and coming to power, the Congress failed to ensure social justice for them,” he said.

Yadav also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly ignoring the OBC report.

He pointed out that it was only after the BJP-supported V.P. Singh government came to power that the recommendations of the Mandal Commission were implemented and reservations for OBCs were introduced.

Yadav stressed that the Constitution is the foundation of all Indian laws. “While some may carry the Constitution in their pockets, we carry it in our hearts. If they keep it in their family’s wallet, we have embraced it within our souls,” he claimed.

Yadav stated that due to the neglect of backward classes, the Congress lost power in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would not return to power in Karnataka if the backward classes became more aware of their rights.

Referring to the recent remembrance of 50 years since the Emergency, he said the Emergency was born out of an authoritarian mindset and reminded the audience that such a situation should never arise again.

Highlighting the 17th and 18th-century social reform movements in India, Yadav said these movements led to the reawakening of Indian society, which eventually culminated in the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.

He emphasised that the objective of the Indian Constitution is to ensure social, political, and economic justice for every citizen, and reservations were introduced to help build an egalitarian society.

Yadav called untouchability a stain on humanity and said that is why reservation was necessary.

Retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice K. Bhaktavatsala, who inaugurated the event, said the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar upholds the idea of social justice and equality for all.

The event was chaired by K. Mukudappa, a retired government officer who has been advocating for the rights of backward classes for over four decades. He accused the Congress of never implementing either the Kalelkar or Mandal Commission reports.

Raghu Kautilya, President of the Backward Classes Front, delivered the introductory remarks. He recalled that the last caste census was conducted in 1931, during British rule.

--IANS

mka/dan