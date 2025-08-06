Congress legislator hits out at MP govt over fertiliser shortage

Bhopal, Aug 6 (IANS) Senior Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh, on Wednesday, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over fertiliser shortage in the state, alleging that lack of advanced preparation has made farmers to suffer.

The Congress leader said that he felt "annoyed" when the state's Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana told in the House that Madhya Pradesh has adequate fertilisers in stock to provide farmers for sowing Kharif crops, despite the fact that farmers in several districts are struggling to get urea and DAP fertilisers.

"It's really painful that the BJP Minister said in the House that there is no fertiliser shortage in Madhya Pradesh. I am saying, there is no fertiliser available in my own Churhat constituency in Sidhi district," Ajay Singh said.

He added that during monsoon, farmers only get few days for sowing their Kharif crops within a limited period.

He said that had the state government made the arrangements for fertilisers, a panic situation may not have arrived among the farmers in the state.

"I think at current situation, we should refrain from doing politics and making statements, to take prompt action to ensure that farmers do not suffer. Our state is not like Gujarat and Maharashtra, as we are fully dependent on our agriculture," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA from Churhat, the native town of his father and former Chief Minister Arjun Singh, also criticised the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"This is the situation in the native state of the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who calls himself as farmer's son," he said.

Before Ajay Singh, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also criticised the BJP-led state government for registering FIRs against farmers who protested over the shortage and black-marketing of fertilisers in the state, asserting that the government is treating the farmers like "criminals".

Last week, the Congress led by LoP Umang Singhar had held a protest during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Assembly.

--IANS

pd/khz