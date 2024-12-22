Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hit out at the Congress, saying their "leadership is frustrated as they have been rejected by the people again and again."

Responding to Mallikarjun Kharge's statement after the Centre amended the rule to restrict access to certain poll documents, the Union Minister for Education told ANI, "The condition of the Congress is very bad. They are going through a phase of disappointment. Their leadership is frustrated because they have been rejected by the people again and again.

"They round up any work of a constitutional body with their allegations," he added. "They win the elections and see EVMs alright. They lose the polls and raise questions about the EVMs".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday strongly criticized the Union Government's recent amendment, based on a recommendation from the ECI, to the Conduct of Election Rules, accusing it of undermining the integrity of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a post on X, Kharge highlighted previous actions, such as the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the ECI selection panel, and claimed that the government is now stonewalling crucial electoral information despite a High Court order.

"Modi Government's audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order," he said.

This came in the wake of a recent Punjab and Haryana High Court directive in the Mahmoud Pracha vs ECI case, where the court ordered the sharing of all documents related to the Haryana Assembly elections, including CCTV footage under Rule 93(2) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The amendment by the Centre now restricts public scrutiny of certain electronic documents, including CCTV footage, based on a recommendation from the ECI. The Union Law Ministry recently amended Rule 93(2) to specify which documents are open to public inspection.

However, a senior ECI official clarified to ANI that the candidate already has access to all the documents and papers, and no amendments have been made to the rules in this regard.

The ECI official noted that while the rule refers to "election papers," it does not explicitly address electronic records. The ambiguity in the rule and concerns over the potential misuse of CCTV footage inside polling stations, especially with advancements in artificial intelligence, prompted an amendment to safeguard voter secrecy and prevent its misuse.

The official emphasized that sharing CCTV footage inside the polling stations from sensitive areas such as Jammu and Kashmir or Naxal-affected regions could compromise voter safety. "Lives of voters may be at risk, and the secrecy of the vote must be protected," the official stated. All other election-related documents and papers remain accessible for public inspection. (ANI)