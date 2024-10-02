Congress leaders pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Central Hall of Parliament House

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary at Central Hall of Parliament House.

On this occasion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed Mahatma Gandhi the 'architect of the Indian freedom struggle'.

On this occasion, Kharge shared a famous quote by Mahatma Gandhi on social media platform X.

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win," Kharge said on X.

In the same post, Kharge added that the thoughts and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are always inspiring.

"The thoughts and ideals of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who showed the path of peace to the entire world through the highest values of truth, non-violence and satyagraha, the architect of the Indian freedom struggle, are always inspiring for us," the post reads.

"Today, we are countering the challenges his ideas are facing by following Bapu's principles," he added in his post.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day and it is marked as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Earlier today, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"Bapu has taught me that if you want to live, you have to live without fear - you have to walk on the path of truth, love, compassion and harmony, uniting everyone. Gandhiji is not a person but a way of living and thinking. Tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, " Rahul Gandhi said in his tribute message to Mahatma Gandhi on X.

—ANI