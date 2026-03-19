Congress leader’s house demolished in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, land cleared for mining

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), March 19 (IANS) The district administration in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, along with NTPC authorities, on Thursday demolished the residence of Congress leader and former minister Yogendra Sao in the Barkagaon area, citing encroachment on land acquired for mining.

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The house, located at Jordag Jhumri Tand opposite the Chatti Bariatu coal mines, was brought down using bulldozers in the presence of magistrates. Heavy police deployment was made to maintain law and order.

According to officials, the land on which the house stood had already been acquired and earmarked for coal mining activities. They said clearing the structure was necessary to ensure that production at the mining site proceeds without obstruction.

Authorities further stated that several notices were served to the party concerned, directing them to vacate the land and remove the encroachment. The demolition, they said, was carried out only after these directives were not complied with.

Describing the action as lawful and procedurally sound, officials maintained that it was part of efforts to facilitate uninterrupted mining operations in the region.

However, the demolition triggered strong protests from Sao’s daughter, Amba Prasad, former Congress MLA from Barkagaon, who rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the operation.

Prasad alleged that the administration carried out the demolition without providing any compensation, despite the matter being sub judice. She claimed that due process was not followed. She also accused the authorities of acting in haste.

She further alleged that her mother, former MLA Nirmala Devi, was inside the house when the demolition began, raising serious concerns over safety and the manner in which the operation was conducted.

Terming the action a violation of the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, Prasad said the family would challenge the demolition legally.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in the region between Sao and NTPC authorities. The situation had become particularly sensitive in recent days following incidents involving alleged attacks on company employees and vehicles.

Against this backdrop, the administration carried out the demolition under tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials said that the operation was completed without any major clashes.

While the situation is back to normal in the area following the demolition, the incident has sparked political reactions, with the issue likely to intensify in the coming days.

--IANS

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