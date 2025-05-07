Congress leaders back ‘Operation Sindoor’, hail Indian armed forces

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) In the wake of the Indian Army's successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan, senior Congress leaders have voiced strong support for the armed forces and commended the operation.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed his views while awaiting official confirmation from military sources. “We’ve heard the Army will brief at 10 a.m. We’ll wait for more information on targets, objectives, and achievements,” Dikshit stated.

“Initial reports suggest 8-9 terrorist hideouts, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters, were attacked, possibly via missiles. If these reports are confirmed, it's commendable. I congratulate the Indian Army, Navy, and all involved for their efforts.”

Later, reiterating the importance of strategic precision, Dikshit added: “From what I’ve seen, it’s clearly stated that the attack targeted terrorist hideouts, training camps, and operational bases. It was a precise strike, similar to Balakot, where terrorists were present. No civilian areas were targeted. Pakistan’s response will be known with time. However, the targets chosen were precise and strategic.”

Congress’s Uttar Pradesh State President Ajay Rai also expressed unflinching support for the military action, highlighting the party’s consistent demand for a strong stance against terrorism.

“Certainly, we wanted the Rafale, brought in for the nation's defence, to take proactive action, eliminate terrorists, and deal with countries that shelter terrorism. That action has been taken, which is exactly what the entire country desired,” Rai said.

“When we met the families of the victims, they expressed their wish for immediate retribution for their sons, husbands, and innocent citizens who were killed. We have been consistently raising this demand. For this very reason, I brought up this issue, and I want to commend the valour of our armed forces,” he added.

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets were successfully hit during Tuesday night’s operation, which came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Notably, the government emphasised that no civilian or military infrastructure was affected, underlining India's intention to avoid escalation while holding perpetrators accountable.

